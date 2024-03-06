media release: Compeer Financial, a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative based in the upper Midwest, proudly announces its Women’s Seminar, set to take place virtually on March 6, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tailored for women in agriculture and related fields, the event promises a unique blend of education, networking opportunities, industry updates and personal growth and development.

In a commitment to empower and celebrate women in agriculture, Compeer Financial has curated a transformative experience. This seminar serves as a cornerstone, providing a supporting platform for networking, learning and personal development. The aim is to cultivate a community where women can share knowledge, foster leadership skills and address the unique challenges and opportunities within the agricultural industry.

Engaging Sessions and Collaborative Discussions

Compeer Financial’s Women’s Seminar will feature captivating sessions and collaborative discussions designed to inspire, connect and equip women with the tools needed to thrive both personally and professionally in the dynamic world of agriculture.

Renowned agriculture journalist Pam Jahnke will take on the role of Master of Ceremonies, guiding participants through an insightful agenda. Delaney Howell will delve into the global landscape with her session on “American Agriculture in a Global World,” examining the significance of U.S. agriculture on a global scale and exploring challenges and opportunities related to food accessibility across different cultures.

Joyce Marter, a mental health advocate, will shed light on “Mental Health Awareness: Promoting Wellbeing in Yourselves and Others.” Attendees will gain an understanding of ommon signs and symptoms of mental health conditions, practical steps for compassionate conversations and inspiration to prioritize mental wellbeing.

Tina VanSteenbergen, a seasoned professional in cultivating powerful relationships, will explore the significance of female solidarity in her session. She will encourage attendees to reconsider societal perceptions, redefine the value of women’s groups and networks and acknowledge the collective empowerment and strength that women gain through unity and support.

Compeer Financial extends a warm invitation to all women in agriculture and rural America to join this empowering and enriching Women’s Seminar. For registration and more information, please visit compeer.com/womens-seminar.

About Compeer Financial

Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $30.4 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Based in the Upper Midwest, Compeer Financial exists to champion the hopes and dreams of rural America, while providing personalized service and expertise to clients and the agriculture industry.

Compeer Financial is the third largest cooperative of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of lending institutions supporting agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Learn more about Compeer Financial.