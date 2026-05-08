Women's Soccer and the World Cup: From Copa '71 to the Present

media release: Join IRIS NRC for a virtual film club discussion featuring Dr. Brenda Elsey (Professor of History, Hofstra University), an expert on the history and politics of sport in the Americas, particularly soccer (fútbol).

This conversation will explore the history of women’s soccer, the erasure of women athletes from sporting history, and the ways global sporting events like the Men’s World Cup continue to reflect broader questions of gender inequality and social change. With the start of the Men's World Cup just weeks away, Dr. Elsey will discuss what the event tells us about gender inequality and the ongoing struggles for social change.

Participants are encouraged to watch Copa 71 (2023) in advance of the discussion, though it is not required. Watch the extraordinary story of the 1971 Women’s Soccer World Cup, a tournament witnessed by record crowds that was later written out of sporting history – until now. Available for streaming on Kanopy or other platforms.

Dr. Elsey is the co-author of Futbolera: A History of Women and Sports in Latin America (University of Texas, 2019, with Joshua Nadel), which provided much of the historical context for the acclaimed documentary Copa 71. She also co-hosts the sport and feminism podcast Burn It All Down and serves as Development Lead in the Americas for the Fare Network, which works on anti-discrimination in global football.

Participants will have the chance to receive a free copy of Dr. Elsey’s book, Futbolera: A History of Women and Sports in Latin America!