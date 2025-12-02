Women's Sports Trivia Night
Bernell's 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release:Join us this Giving Tuesday for a night of women’s sports, fierce competition, and community power! We’re teaming up with Bernell’s, Madison’s new women’s sports bar, for a trivia fundraiser supporting RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center.
Bring your team, test your knowledge, and go for the gold—all while helping raise funds for survivor support and violence prevention in our community.
When: Giving Tuesday, December 2, 5:00pm-7:00pm
Where: Bernell’s (Madison’s new women’s sports bar!)
Suggested Donation: $15 per team
Teams: Come with a full roster or we’ll help you join one
Expect:
Women’s sports trivia across the eras
Prizes + bragging rights
Big energy, good vibes, and community spirit
A chance to “score big” for a great cause
Let’s pack the bar, cheer each other on, and make a full-court press for survivors this Giving Tuesday.
Grab your team, make your play, and support RCC!