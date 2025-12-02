Women's Sports Trivia Night

media release:Join us this Giving Tuesday for a night of women’s sports, fierce competition, and community power! We’re teaming up with Bernell’s, Madison’s new women’s sports bar, for a trivia fundraiser supporting RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Bring your team, test your knowledge, and go for the gold—all while helping raise funds for survivor support and violence prevention in our community.

When: Giving Tuesday, December 2, 5:00pm-7:00pm

Where: Bernell’s (Madison’s new women’s sports bar!)

Suggested Donation: $15 per team

Teams: Come with a full roster or we’ll help you join one

Expect:

Women’s sports trivia across the eras

Prizes + bragging rights

Big energy, good vibes, and community spirit

A chance to “score big” for a great cause

Let’s pack the bar, cheer each other on, and make a full-court press for survivors this Giving Tuesday.

Grab your team, make your play, and support RCC!

https://www.facebook.com/events/3057313987788892/