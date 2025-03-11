Women’s Voices in Climate Change Activism in Colombia’s Public Sphere

media release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall - 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706.

About the presentation: Colombia is the most dangerous country for environmental leaders, according to the latest report from the NGO Global Witness, with four out of ten defenders being murdered. Despite this, environmental activism continues to grow in the context of climate change. Women play a key role in the formation of social movements through which they exercise resistance against environmental degradation. As environmental issues gain relevance and their movements strengthen, many women go on to hold public office. The present talk, focused on three of the most prominent environmental activists in Colombia—Vice President Francia Márquez, Congresswoman Isabel Cristina Zuleta, and Minister of the Environment Susana Muhamad— will explore how activist discourses of climate change and environmental justice in Colombia construct contesting ontologies of environmental protection and social change within the Colombian public sphere.

About the presenter: Dr. Adriana Angel is currently teaching at UW-Madison as a Tinker Visiting Professor of Communication for the Spring 2025 semester.