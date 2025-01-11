media release: The start of a new year offers a beautiful opportunity to pause, reflect, and set intentions. For Latinas and all women, this moment is especially powerful—a chance to prioritize wellness, reconnect with creativity, and envision a brighter future for yourself and your community. That’s why the Latina Fitchburg Ambassadors, in partnership with Beyond the Page and Fitchburg Public Library, invite you to a special Women’s Wellness Event on Saturday, January 11, from 11 AM to 2 PM at the Fitchburg Public Library (5550 Lacey Rd., Fitchburg, WI 53711).

This event is a celebration of YOU, filled with activities to refresh and inspire. Whether you’re looking to embrace self-care, channel your creativity, or take a moment for yourself, this is your space to do just that.

As women, we often carry the weight of our families, careers, and communities on our shoulders. Taking intentional time to pause and reflect helps us recharge and refocus on our personal goals and dreams. It’s not just self-care—it’s self-preservation and empowerment.

For Latinas especially, carving out this time can be transformative. As we honor our cultural roots, we also open doors to new possibilities, building a vision for the future that blends tradition with ambition.

The public library ambassador programs of Midwest Mujeres! Background of this successful four-year project!

In partnership with Dane County public libraries, the Midwest Mujeres Ambassador Program empowers Latina women to build leadership skills while fostering connections between the Latina community and public institutions. The ambassadors organized cultural and wellness events, such as Women’s Wellness Day and Día de los Muertos celebrations, while promoting libraries' valuable resources. Through event planning and peer support, participants will develop the confidence and tools to engage their communities.

This program is about creating meaningful connections and cultivating Latina leaders who can advocate for their communities. By bridging the gap between Latina families and public libraries, the Ambassador Program ensures that more families feel welcomed and informed about the opportunities available to them. This program is a celebration of culture, leadership, and civic engagement, helping Latina women inspire change and make a lasting impact.

What to Expect at the Women’s Wellness Event

This event, hosted by the Latina Fitchburg Ambassadors, offers a thoughtfully curated lineup of activities:

Vision Board Workshop with Tomy Carmen Tepepa Carmona: Led by local artist and Latina crafter Tomy Tepepa, this workshop will guide you in creating a personal vision board to map out your aspirations for the year ahead.

Healthy Snack Demo with Monica Weitzel, Instagram influencer Monica Weitzel will share simple, delicious ideas for healthy snacks that nourish your body and inspire your culinary creativity.

Relaxing Self-Care Activity: We’ll end the event with a soothing activity designed to help you unwind and center yourself, leaving you refreshed and ready for the year ahead.