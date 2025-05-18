Women's Wellness

media release:

"Rest & Renewal," 6 pm, 5/18 ($25): Life moves fast — this is your invitation to slow down and just be. In this 90-minute gathering, we’ll begin with restorative yoga: soft, supported poses that help your body relax and your mind unwind (no yoga experience needed!). We’ll then explore simple affirmations and intentions to reconnect with what matters most, and close with a cup of hand-blended herbal tea and a little time to pause and connect. Come cozy up, breathe a little deeper, and leave feeling nourished — body, mind, and soul. Bring a yoga mat, pillow, and blanket.

"Solstice & Midsummer Celebration," 6:30 pm, 6/22 ($40): Join us for an enchanting evening to celebrate the height of summer, inspired by the magic of Midsummer and the energy of the Solstice. We’ll gather in the dreamy, historic farmyard and begin with a calming sound bath to ground and connect. After this relaxing experience, we'll make our own floral crowns using fresh blooms then take some time to reflect on our personal growth during this seasonal shift. With flowers in our hair and new intentions in our minds, we'll have a chance to connect with one another over Swedish-inspired mocktails and treats.

As the evening winds down, you’re invited to wander the prairie trails and capture the beauty of "golden hour"—perfect for soaking in the magic or snapping a few photos. This workshop is designed to nourish your senses, spirit, and creativity. Let's celebrate the summer season together!