Women’s Work reception

media release: A public celebration showcasing all 2025 applicants to the Women Artists Forward Prize will be held on Thursday, November 13, 5 - 7 pm at Giant Jones Brewery's Tasting Room, 931 E. Main Street, Madison. Giant Jones Brewing Co. is woman-owned. The two winners of $10,000 prizes and five finalists of $1,000 prizes will be announced at 5:30 pm. The 2025 Women’s Work Show will run October 24 - November 26, 2025.

“The Forward Art Prize uplifts women whose vision, innovation, and persistence inspire our entire community,” said Bird Ross, co-founder of WAFF. “We are thrilled to honor these extraordinary artists for their craft, courage, and contributions.”

The Women Artists Forward Fund (WAFF) launched th e Forward Art Prize in 2019 to address gender inequity in the arts by providing direct, unrestricted support to women-identifying visual artists in Dane County. Since its inception, the Fund has awarded more than $120,000 to amplify the voices and impact of local women artists. In addition, Dane Arts has also generously granted a total of $30,000, awarding $1,000 to five finalists each year. WAFF is among the top three funds in the nation for dollars awarded annually to women visual artists.

Jury and Selection Process

The 2025 Forward Art Prize winners were selected by a distinguished jury of artists and arts leaders over the course of three rounds. Together, the jurors contributed their expertise, insight, and passion for advancing women in the arts.

The Women Artists Forward Fund exists to strengthen the voices of women-identifying visual artists in Dane County by providing financial support, visibility, and recognition. By investing in women artists, WAFF fosters a more inclusive and equitable arts community.