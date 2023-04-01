media release: Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is celebrating Women in Construction Week, March 5 -11, by announcing a brand-new volunteer opportunity to engage and encourage women – Women’s Work Days! These special days will take place quarterly throughout the year and provide women in the community with hands-on opportunities to build their construction skills and learn firsthand about homebuilding.

Habitat is proud to have a significant amount of women in leadership, both on and off the build site, and is excited to share that knowledge and skill with others. Women’s Work Days are not about excluding men, but designed to be more inclusive for women, and offer education, support and networking to help advance the careers of women in the construction industry, build technical skills, and become leaders on the build site.

“We welcome all women – whether you’re an expert with power tools or have never swung a hammer – to sign up and build with us in a safe, relaxed, and comfortable environment,” said CEO Valerie Renk, “We hope these days will be so popular, we’ll need to keep adding more.

The inaugural days will include:

Saturday, April 1

Saturday, July 8

Saturday, October 7

Sign up is available at habitatdane.org/womens-work- days.

Not only will volunteers learn hands-on skills, but they’ll also help raise awareness for Habitat homebuilding, and see firsthand how their hard work is making a huge difference to our friends and neighbors in need.

“Women’s Work Days are perfect for trying new things – from opening doors to learn new skills to actually installing doors firsthand in Habitat homes, we hope all volunteers can explore and find something new they enjoy doing,” Renk said.

Since 1987, Habitat for Humanity of Dane County has been building in partnership with low- to moderate-income families in 18 different communities throughout Dane County. Currently Habitat is building in Madison, Sun Prairie and Stoughton.