media release: Stop by Garver Canvas to explore the next art exhibition on view! "Women's Work" will be featured January 25, 2024 - March 3, 2024.

Mounted in coordination with Garver's annual femme-focused food and art festival, Femmestival, Women's Work features artwork by six Wisconsin women of various races, ages, and backgrounds who work in various mediums. Each of these women explore the subject of womanhood in their work including the female body, domesticity, motherhood, themselves, nourishment, and more. With beauty alongside pain and the extreme alongside the mundane, the exhibition aims to both empower and provoke as Garver Events celebrates and supports women this month and always.

Featured artists: Lois Belefield, Sharon Bjyrd, Kel Mur, Chele Ramos, Evie Richner, Ruth Vander Horck.

Women's Work is curated by Garver Canvas director Bethany Jurewicz.

Reception: February 17

Femmestival: February 18

Gallery Hours: Thursday: Noon – 6pm; Friday: Noon – 8pm; Saturday: Noon – 6pm; Sunday: Noon – 4pm.

