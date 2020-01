press release: Indivisible Sauk Prairie will hold a 2020 WOMEN'S MARCH/PROTEST ON THE SAUK CITY BRIDGE, a sister march of the national 2020 Women's March. Sat. January 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. to noon, Sauk City bridge, Hwy 12 just east of Sauk City

For more information on the Sauk Prairie Women’s March, visit https://facebook.com/ events/ 2497051460617266/