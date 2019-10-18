press release: 7–11 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019, The Edgewater, 1001 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison, WI 53703

Step right up for a night of elegance, mirth, and stupendous surprise! Wonder Ball is Madison’s most playful gala! This whimsical black-tie costume ball invites you into a marvel-filled world for grown-ups.

Ladies and Gentlemen, prepare for an astounding event the like of which has not been seen before—an elegant costume ball invoking the traveling circuses of yore! Don your most glittering circus-inspired regalia or dazzle in black tie for a night to remember!

Gaze and gasp at the daring antics of our world-renowned performers!

Impress your best girl (or lad) at carnival games of skill and luck and in fast-paced auctions of rare and desirable prizes!

Graze your way through a menu of delectables inspired by your favorite carnival foods but with a gourmet twist!

Cross their palms with silver or gold and have your fortune told!

Swing and sway to the music of Best Practice!

Drink, Dine, Dance! And maybe even clown around a little…

For the past decade, Wonder Ball has helped Madison Children’s Museum nurture early childhood learning through dynamic, interactive exhibits and programming. Pop on a red nose or a black tie for the time of your life—so Madison’s children can have the time of their lives.

Individual tickets at $175 per person and sponsorship packages starting at $1,000 for a table of four are now available.