RSVP for Wonder & Hope

media release: Each renewal weekend will include creating a quiet, focused, and enlivened space – a Circle of Trust® – where personal, inner wisdom can be heard. There will be a mix of time spent in large group, small group, and individual reflection along with poetry, teaching stories, wisdom traditions, nature and activities for exploration. We will use these experiences and other rich metaphors to symbolize and discover and explore life questions. We will experience creating spaces in our lives to tend and nurture our desire to live fully with courage and resilience.

Together we'll revitalize our commitments to the values that give meaning to our lives by:

• Increasing our ability to listen openly and be present.

• Learning reflective practices to become more intentional

• Exploring questions to build and sustain community

• Expanding trustworthy and authentic relationships

Leaders – Mary Louise Peters, MSE & Amy Christianson, EdD

Mary Louise Peters is a Courage & Renewal® Facilitator, providing retreats and renewal experiences since 2010. She has worked as an educator and consultant at local, state and national levels to improve early childhood and special education for children and families, teaching practices and conditions for staff, and state educational systems.

Amy Christianson recently completed the Courage & Renewal® Practicum Program. Amy has been a participant in a number of seasonal and Circle of Trust retreats. She has a long professional career in education within early childhood, K-12 and higher education settings. Amy’s background includes educational leadership, organizational change and working with diverse populations.

Cost & Registration

$250 commuter; $435 residential

Please register on our website by May 21, 2026. The maximum number of participants is 18 and registration will close when full.

Cancellation policy – if you register but must cancel your registration, you can receive a 75% refund up until May 21, 2026. After that, a 50% refund is available until the retreat starts.