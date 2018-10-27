press release: On Saturday, October 27, the Marcus Palace Cinema invites the community to see the inspiring story of “Wonder” while supporting the United Way of Dane County. In recognition of National Bullying Prevention Month, 100 percent of ticket sales will be donated to educational programs offered by the United Way that seek to make the community a kinder, safe and more accepting place. The special showing will take place at 10 a.m. with admission of just $5 per person. As a thank you for their generosity, attendees can enjoy free family activities before the movie as well as a free complimentary-size popcorn.