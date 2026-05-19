7 pm Friday and 5 pm -Saturday-Sunday. $20.

media release: Boris Borisovich’s Wonder Tales, presented July 24 - August 2 at Madison Country Day School's outdoor amphitheater, is a fresh take on classic Eastern European myth and folklore centered around the wily and unpredictable Baba Yaga. Baba Yaga herself is sometimes helpful, sometimes harmful, but always unexpected. The production shows her interference with the adventures and misadventures of the lovely Vasilisa, the robust Prince, the wise Tsar, and the dreaded stepmother against the beautiful backdrop of the Yahara River. Shakespearean actors meet Old World mythology in this fast-paced and fanciful production. Tickets are available now on Eventbrite for this production, with text newly translated, adapted, and directed by Brian R. Johnson.

Featuring the talents of Evy Gildrie-Voyles, Rhiannon Talbot, Christian Neuhaus, Jon Rowe, Malcolm McCanles, Kellie Morin, and Sarah Kendall.

Bring a blanket, cushion, or chair for best comfort!

Performance will continue in light rain and other typical summer weather conditions. In the event of weather cancelation, guests will be invited back to a future MSC performance.