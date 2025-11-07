It's A Wonderful Life

Peace Lutheran Church, Waunakee 701 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

Groundlings Theater presents...It's A Wonderful Life: A staged live radio play about dreams, sacrifice and redemption in small town America; Directed by Hannah Nies.

Friday, 12/19 and Saturday, 12/20 at 7 pm

Sunday, 12/21 at 2 pm

Tickets are $5.

This beloved holiday-season drama is brought vividly to life in a stage adaptation by Anthony E. Palermo of Frank Capra’s classic film of sacrifice and redemption in small-town America. Set in a radio station in the 1940s with live sound effects & live organ music, this poignant drama features 14 actors portraying 35 unforgettable characters.

P.S. Clarence wins his wings.

Theater & Dance
