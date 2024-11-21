It's a Wonderful Life: A New Musical

11/21-12/1, Mitby Theater, at 7:30 pm Friday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, plus 7:30 pm on 11/21 and 2 pm, 11/30.

media release: Capital City Theatre presents the world premiere of a new "It's a Wonderful Life" musical, bringing a modern twist to a holiday classic!

Based on the classic film "It’s a Wonderful Life", Madison composer Andrew Abrams and writing partner John Atkins breathe new life into the tale of an angel sent to help a desperate businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. Packed with original songs like “Angel Gets His Wings” and “You Can’t Keep the Bailey Boys Down,” the music is a pastiche of musical styles from the 1920s to big band and beyond.

*American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performance available on November 24th at 2:00pm.

Preview Performance Thursday 11/21/24 ALL SEATS $25 ***

$50 Adult - Orchestra; $42 Adult - Rear Orchestra; $35 Adult - Balcony; $35 Senior (Age 62 or older); $15 Youth (12 and under)

Group discount 15+: $40 Adult - Orchestra; $32 Adult - Rear Orchestra; $25 Adult - Balcony