Wonderful Wisconsin Animals Camp

press release: Whether you like wild animals or farm animals, big animals or small, you will find them all this summer! Travel with us to our favorite places in Madison to find out about Wisconsin animals, alive and extinct! We will visit somewhere new each day of camp, including the UW Arboretum and the Olbrich Botanical Gardens. You will find yourself be-wild-ered to learn how many animals call Wisconsin their home!

For children entering grades 3 through 5. Give your child the experience of downtown Madison with the Wisconsin Historical Museum’s Summer Camps. These camps will be adventure filled, educational, and will teach campers the wonders of their city and their state.

July 23-27, Camps run from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday, with the option for extended care until 4:30 pm.

Registration Fee: Cost is $250 per camp, 10% off for Wisconsin Historical Society Members. $10 per day for extended care.