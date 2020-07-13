Wonderful Wisconsin Animals

press release: Badgers, butterflies, and bugs, oh my! Travel with us to some wild sites in Madison to discover the animals that call Wisconsin home. From beehives to fish hatcheries, we will encounter new animals each day. Prepare to be wildly impressed by Wisconsin’s critters, big and small!

For children entering grades 3 through 5. Give your child the experience of downtown Madison with the Wisconsin Historical Museum’s Summer Camps. These camps will be adventure filled, educational, and will teach campers the wonders of their city and their state.

Camps run from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday. Registration Fee: Cost is $250 per camp, 10% off for Wisconsin Historical Society Members.