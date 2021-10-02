Wonderground Grand Opening

× Expand Madison Children's Museum The Wonderground during construction.

media release: Opening to the public October 2 & 3

Welcome to a world of wonder. Madison Children’s Museum is up-cycling a defunct former parking lot area into an awe-inspiring new four-seasons, outdoor play space. The Wonderground will open to the public on October 2 & 3, 2021, with special events also planned for museum members.

The Wonderground adds 10,000 square feet of new play area to the museum, designed for play in all its forms. The space is designed as a work in progress, with additional features being added in 2022 and temporary exhibits cycling through so that there is always something new.

And—of course, because this is Madison Children’s Museum—the whole space will be made using local, natural materials in conjunction with largely upcycled materials, objects, and artifacts, and will be created by MCM staff and artists from the community.

The Wonders of the Wonderground

Here is a sneak peek at a few of the features we are most excited about:

The Thicket climbing sculpture – A 25-foot-tall climbing sculpture takes center stage, weaving together natural structural wood elements into a playful new adventure. The climber will test kids’ agility, strength, risk assessment, and climbing prowess while increasing their connection to each other as helpers and friends. Below the Thicket is an Understory area for additional imaginative play. Parents can observe their intrepid explorers in the Thicket and the Understory while younger siblings stay engaged and learning in nooks surrounding the climbing sculpture area.

Other planned features include:

a kid-scale climbing wall from the cabin yard to the lower Urb Garden space. The climbing wall will be made from wood, rope, old tires, and other reclaimed parts and pieces

from the cabin yard to the lower Urb Garden space. The climbing wall will be made from wood, rope, old tires, and other reclaimed parts and pieces a giant bucket that can become a playhouse, a performance stage, a monster cave and much more based on the whims of the visiting children or MCM program staff

that can become a playhouse, a performance stage, a monster cave and much more based on the whims of the visiting children or MCM program staff bathrooms, warming areas, bike parking, and more!

Fast facts about the Wonderground