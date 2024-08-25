A Wonderland Tea Party

media release: Calling ladies and gentlemen of all ages from 4-104!

Dress in your finest to enjoy a whimsical high tea with cakes, sandwiches, tea, silent auction, activities and more! Enjoy treats like scones with cream and jam, selection of tea sandwiches, including devilled egg, Waldorf chicken salad, tuna salad, cucumber with dill and chive cream cheese (V), and peanut butter & jelly (V), crudites and dips, fruit kebabs, strawberry lemonade, coffee, mimosas ...and of course, hot and iced teas.

Local author Alina Loux will preview her newest book and demonstrate illustration techniques, and guests will have the opportunity to participate in cookie decorating, a special photo op, tours of the pantry, and our silent auction.

Tickets are $40 Adults / $25 Children. Proceeds benefit Badger Prairie Needs Network.