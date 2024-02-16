media release: Auricle, the experimental sound and music series, welcomes Wonderporium on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 7:30pm. Free admission, donations encouraged.

The Wonderporium is a new ensemble specializing in improvisation, live electronics, ambient soundscapes, noise cultivation, and who knows what else. Each Wonderporium concert is fully improvised and intrinsically wonder-ful. Featuring Tom Curry on tuba and electronics, Jason Kutz on keyboards, and Noah Gilfillan on synthesis.

Tom Curry has served on the faculty of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Mead Witter School of Music since 2014. He is currently the tubist in the Wisconsin Brass Quintet, a faculty ensemble-in-residence at the Mead Witter School of Music, and has performed with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Philharmonic and many other orchestras. Since 2022, he has performed with the Meridian Arts Ensemble, a brass ensemble specializing in new music.

As a soloist and composer, Curry’s interests include the application of electronics and fixed media, immersive sonic environments, protracted musical processes, and improvisation. He has commissioned, premiered, and composed works for tuba in a wide variety of contexts and has been invited to perform at numerous conferences, festivals and universities, including recent appearances at the New York City Electroacoustic Music Conference, the International Tuba... Read More

Jason Kutz is a musician based in Madison, WI, playing, performing, teaching, and composing all styles of music. He is rooted in contemporary music and improvisation, often combining acoustic and classical piano styles with electronic synthesis. He studied recording technology and music business at UW-Oshkosh and completed his Master's in Piano Performance at UW-Madison.

He is a founding member of Mr. Chair, an innovative and inimitable ensemble that plays music in its own style. Mr. Chair was the WAMI Jazz Artist of the Year 2021; has released two acclaimed albums of original music; has reimagined Stravinsky's Pulcinella; worked with Filipino singer/artist Leslie Damaso to create an opera-like stage work featuring Filipino art songs and contemporary myth; and is working on an orchestral hip-hop album with First Wave Scholar, activist, poet, and Atlanta-based singer Dequadray White.

In 2018 and 2019 Kutz was commissioned by Dr. Stephen Meyers, Vilas Distinguished... Read More

Noah Gilfillan has been a prevalent member of the Madison music community for the last 12 years as singer and keyboardist for The Earthlings, a psychedelic rocktronica band. The Earthlings have 8 albums to their name, and have performed on stages/festivals such as The Majestic, The High Noon, Marquette Waterfront Fest, Summerfest, Will St. Fair, Live on King St, and many more. Noah also remains an active solo musician and member of synth pop duo, Hanna + Noa. His role as engineer for Audio for the Arts brings a technical sensibility to his musical projects, which in turn fuels hyper creativity.