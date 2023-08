Mead Witter School of Music Faculty Artist Series. General admission: $15; Students: Free (ticket required)

media release: Tickets on sale Aug. 29, 2023

The Wonderporium is a new ensemble specializing in improvisation, live electronics, ambient soundscapes, noise cultivation, and who knows what else.

Tom Curry, tuba

Noah Gilfillan, keys, electronics, etc.

Mark Hetzler, trombone

Jason Kutz, keys