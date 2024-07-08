The Wonderporium

Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release: The Wonderporium is a new ensemble specializing in improvisation, live electronics, ambient soundscapes, noise cultivation, and who knows what else. Each Wonderporium concert is fully improvised and intrinsically wonder-ful. Featuring Tom Curry on tuba and electronics, Jason Kutz on keyboards, Dave Alcorn on percussion, and Noah Gilfillan on synthesis.

This event is free.

Info

Music
608-588-0242
