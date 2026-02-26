The Wonders of DNA

BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Fitchburg 5445 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: June 22–26, 2026, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM daily

This one-week summer camp introduces young scientists to DNA and genetic engineering. Students will build a DNA model, extract DNA from cells, transfer DNA into cells by heat shock transformation, amplify DNA by PCR, and use restriction enzymes to identify DNA sequences.

Cost: $500 (includes all materials, lunch, and snacks) (Scholarships available)

Audience: High school students entering 9th or 10th grade in fall 2026 (or higher grade levels with limited biology knowledge). No prior biology or DNA knowledge necessary.

