The Wonders of Protein

BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Fitchburg 5445 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: July 6-10, 2026, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM daily

Cost: $500 (includes all materials, lunch, and snacks) (Scholarships available)

Audience: High school students entering 9th–12th grade in fall 2026 who have taken one year of high school biology OR completed Camp Biotech I.

This one-week summer camp introduces young scientists to DNA and genetic engineering. Students will build a DNA model, extract DNA from cells, transfer DNA into cells by heat shock transformation, amplify DNA by PCR, and use restriction enzymes to identify DNA sequences.

