RSVP for Wondrous Wetlands Watercolor

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Join artist Janet Flynn and the International Crane Foundation staff for a morning of watercolor creation and Whooping Crane discovery. You will leave with your own watercolor and a new appreciation for the importance of wetlands for cranes and humans. No experience needed to enjoy this workshop - beginners are encouraged to join. All supplies provided. Instructor: Janet Flynn, Artist with International Crane Foundation

Time: 9:30-11:30am, Saturday, October 12

Registration Deadline: Friday, October 4

Price: $38/$30 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
