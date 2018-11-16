Won't You Be My Neighbor
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: USA | 94 min | PG-13 | DCP | Dir. Morgan Neville
Fri November 16 | 8:30 PM; Sat November 17 | 6:00 PM
Filmmaker Morgan Neville examines the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children's TV show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
"This documentary is a touching, triumphant tribute to Fred Rogers, a remarkable man who reminded generations of young children that they mattered and that they were loved." -Sandie Angulo Chen (Common Sense Media)
