Woodblock Printing

Upcoming dates: Feb. 24; March 3.

press release: Have you ever wanted to learn to woodblock print, but didn’t know where to start? Join us for a workshop led by local artist Jenie Gao of Jenie Gao Studio. Come learn how to create your own woodblock print and take home your creation. Jenie will be leading a workshop that covers how to create your image, carve your block, care for tools, and print on paper and fabric. Feel free to bring a t-shirt or tote bag to print on and wear something you don’t mind getting a little inky!

No prior experience necessary – perfect for beginners. This workshop is best suited for adults and youth ages 10 and up.

Tickets are based on a sliding scale fee. Full scholarships are available as well.