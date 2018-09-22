Woodburning

Google Calendar - Woodburning - 2018-09-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodburning - 2018-09-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodburning - 2018-09-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Woodburning - 2018-09-22 10:00:00

Buy Tickets

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Woodburning is such a beautiful art form and we are so excited to be collaborating with Gauri of GsMade4U for this workshop! Gauri woodburns the most intricate henna-inspired designs onto her creations. Check out her Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/gsmade4u/) to see more of her work. 

During this workshop, you will practice woodburning on mini wooden magnets then create your own henna-inspired designs (or other designs that inspire you), and woodburn them onto a pair of wooden coasters. No prior experience necessary – perfect for beginners. This workshop is best suited for adults and youth ages 12 and up. Pre-registration is required. For questions or to apply for a scholarship, email us at communityunityarts@gmail.com. To learn more about Community Unity Arts, please visit www.communityunityarts.org

Info
Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Crafts
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Woodburning - 2018-09-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodburning - 2018-09-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodburning - 2018-09-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Woodburning - 2018-09-22 10:00:00