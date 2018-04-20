Woodworking Open Studio

press release: Fridays and Saturdays: 4/20, 4/27, 4/28, 12:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Eric Adjetey Anang is a Ghanaian sculptor and fantasy coffin carpenter. He was born in Teshie, Ghana, where he lives and runs the Kane Kwei Carpentry Workshop. During his time in Madison as the Bubbler artist-in-residence, Eric will be interacting with the public through hosting workshops on woodworking with hand tools, while creating his next life-size wooden coffin. Individuals of all ages are welcome to visit the library and explore the craft of woodworking, try using a variety of different hand tools, and learn more about the sacred tradition of designer coffin making. Drop in during Eric's open studio times in the coming months. Children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

