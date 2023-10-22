media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes the JVN Project for a Word Power Open Mic Series session on Sunday, October 22 at 6:00pm.

JVNP uses the core values of Hip Hop as a framework for developing programs and initiatives, including a commitment to literacy, using arts to uplift underprivileged communities, a redirection of violence and self destruction, youth mentorship and social justice initiatives.

Public and free open mic for slam poetry and spoken word, any genre.

Doors, registration, and DJ set begin at 6pm. DJ: Jean Le Duke.

Open mic begins at 7pm sharp, ends at 9pm. Pieces must be less than 4 minutes.

The JVN Project is a collective centered on using the genre and culture of Hip-Hop as a tool of empowerment. It is an organization instituted by students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison inspired by the life of 19-year-old Chicagoan artist and UW-Madison student John Vietnam Nguyễn - emcee, poet, dancer, music engineer, and activist.