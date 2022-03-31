Words-in-Bloom
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join Madison’s Poet Laureate, Angela Trudell Vasquez - along with Teena Wilder, a local community artist - for this teen workshop where we will explore the dynamics between poetry and art. The group will explore creating art from poetry - and - poetry from art. There will be room for lots of creativity! For tweens and teens in 6th-12th grade.
