Words-in-Bloom

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join Madison’s Poet Laureate, Angela Trudell Vasquez - along with Teena Wilder, a local  community artist - for this teen workshop where we will explore the dynamics between poetry and art.  The group will explore creating art from poetry - and - poetry from art. There will be room for lots of creativity! For tweens and teens in 6th-12th grade. 

Info

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Kids & Family
Books
608-246-4547
Google Calendar - Words-in-Bloom - 2022-03-31 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Words-in-Bloom - 2022-03-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Words-in-Bloom - 2022-03-31 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Words-in-Bloom - 2022-03-31 18:00:00 ical