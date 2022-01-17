Words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Spring Green Community Group began in 2020 to encourage conversations about racism. As the weather turned colder, those conversations moved online.

As the birthday of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. approaches, we talked about gathering indoors (vaccinations required, masks encouraged) to celebrate his legacy by reminding ourselves of his words, and continuing to bring them into the conversation.

With that in mind, we invite you to gather with us on Monday evening at 7pm, January 17th, to share the words of Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Bring your favorite quote or speech or essay and we will read, listen, and celebrate this amazing human and his legacy.