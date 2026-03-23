× Expand DMNX Photo Sasha Rosser at a Words with Nerds event

media release: Join us for Words with Nerds, an info-tainment event that's like a PowerPoint party mixed with stand-up comedy. Think TED Talks, but way funnier. A great show for information sponges who love to laugh!

Speakers and topics at this show will include:

Sasha Rosser - "Lost in Translation: The Difficulty of Preserving Punchlines across Languages"

Jessie Demers - "A Curious Tale of the Endangered Rodents Living on a Literal Goldmine"

Dr. Shanny Luft, PhD - "Sex and Cults"

Dr. Shanny Luft, PhD (UW-Stevens Point Institute for Research in the Humanities) is a professor of religion and media at UWSP. He writes about movies, video games, and stand-up comedy. He also co-hosts the podcast "Slashback Cinema" about horror movies from the '70s and '80s.

Plus: Stand-up comedy by surprise guests!

Thursday, April 16, 2026 | Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7:00PM

Tickets are $15 advance, $20 DOS. It is recommended to purchase tickets online in order to guarantee seating.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/words-with-nerds-tickets-1985500815387

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1591574212117484

Seating is first come, first served. It is suggested that you arrive at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime in order to get your pick of seats.

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You will be asked to show a photo ID upon check-in.

Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.

Words with Nerds mixes TED Talks with stand-up by bringing together local specialists and comedians to present on a topic of their choice. Come for the laughs and walk away with strange new knowledge – previous performers have regaled audiences with presentations about dinosaur rib anatomy, a principal component analysis of the Taco Bell Menu, nipple equality activism in Madison, how people misuse statistics, what can be learned from watching 100 Hallmark movies, how to perform self-surgery, and much, much more.

Past presenters span local entrepreneurs, professors, researchers, activists, union organizers, surgeons, engineers, and stand-up comedians with an itch to nerd out on stage.

Parties interested in presenting at Words with Nerds are invited to send their pitches to cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com.