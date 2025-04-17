× Expand Erik Schwerdtfeger Sasha Rosser on stage at past Words with Nerds event. Sasha Rosser

media release: Words with Nerds: Fresh Meat Edition

Join us for Words with Nerds. It's like TED Talks, but way funnier. Speakers at this show include:

Charlie Kojis (winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition) -- "A Comedian Who Just Had a Baby Reviews Children's Literature"

Jared Porter (Comedy on State) -- "Hunting Influencers: Malicious? Or Just Stupid?"

Sasha Rosser (Comedians You Should Know) -- "ChatGPT: What If Skynet Got Its Ideas from Reddit?"

With stand-up comedy by Charlie Kojis and Jared Porter.

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1179437966904113

Seating is first come, first served. It is recommended that you arrive at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime in order to get your pick of seats.

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You will be asked to show a photo ID upon check-in. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.

Words with Nerds mixes TED Talks with stand-up by bringing together local specialists and comedians to present on a topic of their choice. Come for the laughs and walk away with strange new knowledge – previous performers have regaled audiences with presentations about dinosaur rib anatomy, a principal component analysis of the Taco Bell Menu, nipple equality activism in Madison, how people misuse statistics, what can be learned from watching 100 Hallmark movies, how to perform self-surgery, and much, much more.

Past presenters span local entrepreneurs, professors, researchers, activists, union organizers, surgeons, engineers, and stand-up comedians with an itch to nerd out on stage.

Parties interested in presenting at Words with Nerds are invited to send their pitches to cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com.