× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Mike Jonjak. Mike Jonjak

media release: Join us on Thursday, April 18 for a great show for information sponges who love to laugh!

Words with Nerds mixes TED Talks with stand-up by bringing together local specialists and comedians to present on a topic of their choice. Come for the laughs and walk away with strange new knowledge – previous performers have regaled audiences with presentations about dinosaur rib anatomy, a principal component analysis of the Taco Bell Menu, nipple equality activism in Madison, how people misuse statistics, what can be learned from watching 100 Hallmark movies, how to perform self-surgery, and much, much more.

Speakers and topics at this show include:

Ka$h Money Karl (Holey Moley, Netflix, founder of MiniGolfReviews.com): "I Like Big Putts and I Cannot Lie: An Oversized Presentation on Mini Golf"

Luise Noe (Milwaukee Comedy Festival, PhD candidate in Literature and Cultural Theory at UW-Milwaukee): "The 2020 Downfall of Bon Appétit"

Mike Jonjak (producer of High Concept, former Meth Tooth frontman): "Heavy Metal: Fact, Fiction, and Brain Damage"

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser (Laugh Factory, Best of Madison)

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/208668395600478

Seating is first come, first served. It is recommended that you arrive at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime in order to get your pick of seats.

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You will be asked to show a photo ID upon check-in. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refuns, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.

Words with Nerds is produced by Best of Madison-winner Cheshire Cat Comedy and began in 2022 as a monthly event on the third Thursday of every month at Crucible, Madison’s premier alternative arts club. The showcase has since blossomed into a regular feature showcase at locations such as The Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field and Comedy Cabin in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Every now and then, Words with Nerds adds a little splash of something extra; past examples include Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty performing a burlesque number and Batman doing stand-up comedy.

Past presenters span local entrepreneurs, professors, researchers, activists, union organizers, surgeons, engineers, and stand-up comedians with an itch to nerd out on stage. Parties interested in presenting at Words with Nerds are invited to send their pitches to cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com.