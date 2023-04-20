Words with Nerds

media release: A great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Join us at Crucible Madison on Thursday, April 20 (blaze it) for funny (and often R-rated) educational lectures mixed with stand-up comedy for the brainy at heart.

Topics this month will include ancient Grecian mystery cults, an exploration of Midwestern emo, and a talk on advocacy for marijuana legalization by the founder and CEO of Nubreed Equity Acres.

Talks by: Marcus Stallings, Ryan Mason, Korey Strike

Plus stand-up comedy by Ryan, Korey, and Alex Morris!

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2504937853004003

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refuns, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.