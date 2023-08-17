Words with Nerds
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Jesse Chieffo
Vanessa Tortolano on a bench.
Vanessa Tortolano
media release: Words with Nerds mixes TED Talks with stand-up by bringing together local specialists and comedians to present on a topic of their choice. This month will feature extra special live illustrations of our talks by New Yorker cartoonist and comedian Will Santino!
Speakers and topics this month will include:
Bennett Brown - “3-D Printed Guns”
Vanessa Tortolano - “Soil Microbes and How We Might Be Able to Un-F*ck the Planet”
Will Santino - “Turning Jokes into Graphic Art”
Plus stand-up by James Corlett, Bennett Brown, and Vanessa Tortolano!
Hosted by: Sasha Rosser
Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!
RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refuns, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.