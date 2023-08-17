× Expand Jesse Chieffo Vanessa Tortolano on a bench. Vanessa Tortolano

media release: Words with Nerds mixes TED Talks with stand-up by bringing together local specialists and comedians to present on a topic of their choice. This month will feature extra special live illustrations of our talks by New Yorker cartoonist and comedian Will Santino!

Speakers and topics this month will include:

Bennett Brown - “3-D Printed Guns”

Vanessa Tortolano - “Soil Microbes and How We Might Be Able to Un-F*ck the Planet”

Will Santino - “Turning Jokes into Graphic Art”

Plus stand-up by James Corlett, Bennett Brown, and Vanessa Tortolano!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/683683047089926

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refuns, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.