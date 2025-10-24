× Expand courtesy Rebecca Joey Schwab Rebecca Joey Schwab and a hot dog. Rebecca Joey Schwab

media release: Join us for Words with Nerds: Costume Party Edition! It's like TED Talks, but way funnier. A great show for information sponges who love to laugh!

Featuring stand-up mixed with infotainment on sharksploitation films, the benefits of being thicc af, and a graded journey through some of the worst WWE promos.

Performers: Andrew Rynning, Rebecca Joey Schwab, Nathan Wardinski, and Carly Ballerini.

This is an indoor show. Enter the door on the right inside Gate 6 to access the performance space.

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite, $20 cash at the door (or $15 in costume). SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2046719009401227

Seating is first come, first served. It is recommended that you arrive at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime in order to get your pick of seats.

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.

Words with Nerds is produced by Best of Madison-winner Cheshire Cat Comedy and began in 2022 as a monthly event on the third Thursday of every month at Crucible, Madison’s premier alternative arts club. The showcase has since blossomed into a featured showcase at locations such as The Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field; Comedy Cabin in Janesville, WI; and The Lincoln Lodge in Chicago, IL. Presenters span entrepreneurs, educators, researchers, activists, union organizers, surgeons, engineers, and stand-up comedians with an itch to nerd out on stage.

Every now and then, Words with Nerds adds in a little splash of something extra; past examples include Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty performing a burlesque number and Batman doing stand-up comedy.

Parties interested in presenting at Words with Nerds are invited to send their pitches to cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com.