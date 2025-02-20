× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Will Santino. Will Santino

media release: Join us for Words with Nerds: it's like TED Talks, but way funnier. Hosted by New Yorker cartoonist and comedian Will Santino!

Speakers at this show include:

Will Santino (The New Yorker) - "The Logical Order of God's Decrees, the Synod of Dort, or Salvation Theology"

Dan Gantman (Madison Comedy Week) - "AmJourney into My Two-Year Correspondence with the Customer Service for a Meditation App"

Ton Johnson (winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition) - "The Worst Bars in Battle Rap History"

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/8744758515636957/

Seating is first come, first served. It is recommended that you arrive at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime in order to get your pick of seats.

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You will be asked to show a photo ID upon check-in. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.

Words with Nerds is produced by Best of Madison-winner Cheshire Cat Comedy and began in 2022 as a monthly event on the third Thursday of every month at Crucible, Madison’s premier alternative arts club. The showcase has since blossomed into a feature showcase at locations such as The Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field, Chicago's Lincoln Lodge Theater, and Comedy Cabin in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Past presenters span local entrepreneurs, professors, researchers, activists, union organizers, surgeons, engineers, and stand-up comedians with an itch to nerd out on stage.

Parties interested in presenting at Words with Nerds are invited to send their pitches to cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com.