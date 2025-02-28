× Expand DMNX Photo Craig Smith onstage. Craig Smith

media release: Join us for Words with Nerds: BLACK HISTORY MONTH EDITION, a great show for information sponges who love to laugh.

Words with Nerds mixes TED Talks with stand-up by bringing together local specialists and comedians to present on a topic of their choice. Come for the laughs and walk away with strange new knowledge – performers at the show have regaled audiences with presentations about dinosaur rib anatomy, a principal component analysis of the Taco Bell Menu, nipple equality activism in Madison, how people misuse statistics, what can be learned from watching 100 Hallmark movies, how to perform self-surgery, and much, much more.

About our speakers and topics:

Morgan Leigh Clark busts popular weather myths with "Stevie Nicks Was Wrong: Thunder Happens when It's Not Raining, Too"

Darrell Cochran describes the history of Black nerds in "Blerd: The Rags to Riches Story"

Rapper and comedian Craig Smith brings the gavel down about "Drake VS. Kendrick Lamar"

This is an indoor show. Enter the door on the right inside Gate 6 to access the performance space.

Tickets are $10 advance, $15 DOS. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1076045734556463/

Seating is first come, first served. It is suggested that you arrive at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime in order to get your pick of seats.

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.

Words with Nerds is produced by Best of Madison-winner Cheshire Cat Comedy and began in 2022 as a monthly event on the third Thursday of every month at Crucible, Madison’s premier alternative arts club. The showcase has since blossomed into a featured showcase at locations such as The Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field; Comedy Cabin in Janesville, WI; and The Lincoln Lodge in Chicago, IL. Presenters span entrepreneurs, educators, researchers, activists, union organizers, surgeons, engineers, and stand-up comedians with an itch to nerd out on stage.

Every now and then, Words with Nerds adds in a little splash of something extra; past examples include Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty performing a burlesque number and Batman doing stand-up comedy.

Parties interested in presenting at Words with Nerds are invited to send their pitches to cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com.