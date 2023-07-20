Words with Nerds

× Expand Bryce Peterson Dan Gantman and microphone. Dan Gantman

media release: A great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Join us at Crucible Madison on Thursday, July 20, for funny (and often R-rated) educational lectures mixed with stand-up comedy for the brainy at heart.

Topics this month will include:

Lili Luxe: “Nipple Equality and Activism”

Dan Gantman: “Traffic Simulations”

Olivia Witt: “Bordeaux for Your Bored Hoe: An Idiot’s Guide to Wine”

Plus stand-up by Dan and Olivia!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/6041113519330893

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refuns, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.