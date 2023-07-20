Words with Nerds
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Bryce Peterson
Dan Gantman and microphone.
Dan Gantman
media release: A great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Join us at Crucible Madison on Thursday, July 20, for funny (and often R-rated) educational lectures mixed with stand-up comedy for the brainy at heart.
Topics this month will include:
Lili Luxe: “Nipple Equality and Activism”
Dan Gantman: “Traffic Simulations”
Olivia Witt: “Bordeaux for Your Bored Hoe: An Idiot’s Guide to Wine”
Plus stand-up by Dan and Olivia!
Hosted by: Sasha Rosser
Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!
RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refuns, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.