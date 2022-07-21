× Expand Jason Hillman Ton Johnson

media release: Join us at Crucible Madison on Thursday, July 21 for funny (and often R-rated) educational lectures mixed with stand-up comedy for the brainy at heart. Come ready to learn about bat nipples, why size matters when it comes to dinosaurs, and more!

Featuring:

Ton Johnson

Dana Ehrmann

Scott Hartman, PhD

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts 7:00PM. Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door:

RSVP on Facebook: https://facebook.com/events/s/ words-with-nerds/ 1060495558215033/