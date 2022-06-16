× Expand courtesy Cheshire Cat Comedy Words with Nerds

Featuring:

Will Byrd

Katie Yang

Lili Luxe

Justice Casteneda

Justice Castaneda is a 1st year Ph.D. student in Urban and Regional Planning at UW-Madison. An educator and economic development specialist by trade, Justice’s professional and academic work explores the intersections of housing policy, economic development and community violence, looking at the role these intersections play in educational & life outcomes for youth who have experienced traumatic events in early childhood and adolescence.

Justice completed his undergraduate work at UC San Diego, a Master of Arts in Policy, Organization and Leadership Studies from the Graduate School of Education at Stanford University, and earned his Masters of City Planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he focused on housing policy, community & economic development before accepting a fellowship with the Center for Health and Communities at the University of California, San Francisco medical campus. A Madison, WI native, his career began in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he spent 8 years before being honorably discharged.

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts 7:00PM. Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/548491479795248