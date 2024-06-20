× Expand Elizabeth Rose Larson A close-up of Christine Ferrera. Christine Ferrera

media release: Join us on Thursday, June 20 for a special Pride Edition of Words with Nerds, a great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Words with Nerds mixes TED Talks with stand-up by bringing together local specialists and comedians to present on a topic of their choice. Come for the laughs and walk away with strange new knowledge – previous performers have regaled audiences with presentations about dinosaur rib anatomy, a principal component analysis of the Taco Bell Menu, nipple equality activism in Madison, how people misuse statistics, what can be learned from watching 100 Hallmark movies, how to perform self-surgery, and much, much more.

Speakers and topics at this show include:

Sasha Rosser (Comedians You Should Know, Laugh Factory) - “How to Grow Lesbian Rats and Other Stories of Queer Fauna”

Christine Ferrera (Gilda’s Laugh Fest, Red Clay Comedy Festival) - “The Shy Vaudevillian”

Will Santino (The New Yorker, Badgerland Comedy Festival) - “How to Draw a Zonklewoof: A History of the Art of Made-Up Creatures”

Plus: Live illustrations by Will Santino and stand-up comedy by Christine Ferrera!

Christine Ferrera is a nationally touring stand-up comic and storyteller. She is known for her dark, absurd approach to making self-deprecating humor relatable. She has opened for acclaimed comedians Michael Ian Black, River Butcher, Emma Willmann. and Sam Tallent, and performed in many festivals, including Gilda’s Laughfest, Laugh Riot Grrrl, and the Red Clay Comedy Festival. Christine is recording her first comedy special about overcoming lifelong debilitating anxiety, The Shy Vaudevillian, in Fall 2024. She lives, works, eats, prays, and loves in Chicago.

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/404040572592020

Seating is first come, first served. It is recommended that you arrive at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime in order to get your pick of seats.

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You will be asked to show a photo ID upon check-in. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refuns, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.

Words with Nerds is produced by Best of Madison-winner Cheshire Cat Comedy and began in 2022 as a monthly event on the third Thursday of every month at Crucible, Madison’s premier alternative arts club. The showcase has since blossomed into a regular feature showcase at locations such as The Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field and Comedy Cabin in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Every now and then, Words with Nerds adds a little splash of something extra; past examples include Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty performing a burlesque number and Batman doing stand-up comedy.

Past presenters span local entrepreneurs, professors, researchers, activists, union organizers, surgeons, engineers, and stand-up comedians with an itch to nerd out on stage. Parties interested in presenting at Words with Nerds are invited to send their pitches to cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com.