media release: Join us for Words with Nerds, an infotainment event that's like a PowerPoint party mixed with stand-up comedy. Think TED Talks, but way funnier. A great show for information sponges who love to laugh!

Speakers and topics at this show will include:

Dr. Justice Castaneda, PhD - "The Housing Mixtape: Race, Place and Governance in the All-American City"

Ben O'Connell - "A Discussion of Free Speech through the Lens of My University Chancellor Making P*rn"

Emily Winter - "I Interned at Colbert and Clogged His Toilet: One Woman’s Journey to Flush Her Sh*t"

Emily Winter is a former journalist turned comedian, TV writer, live show producer, and author. In the comedy world, her professional credits include the NPR game show “Ask Me Another,” the E! game show "Cash at Your Door", the Nickelodeon kids’ comedy "That Girl Lay Lay", Fusion TV’s news/comedy show “Come Here And Say That", TV Land, The New York Times, The New Yorker, Glamour, and The Barnes & Noble Review. Winter’s standup comedy can be heard on SiriusXM. She has performed at SF SketchFest, HBO’s Women in Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, The Limestone Comedy Festival, and many others. She hosts and co-conceived of a New York Times and Time Out recommended 64-comedian joke contest called ONE LINER MADNESS, which travels the country to find the best joke writer in every city with a thriving comedy community. Winter’s work has been profiled on/in The TODAY Show, The New York Times, NPR, The AV Club, the TED WorkLife with Adam Grant podcast, Buzzfeed, Lifehacker, The Miami New Times, The Brooklyn Paper, Bustle, someecards, The Boston Globe and others.

Hosted by Sasha Rosser (Winner, Madison's Funniest Comic '25).

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite, $20 cash at the door. It is recommended to purchase tickets online in order to guarantee seating. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

Seating is first come, first served. It is suggested that you arrive at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime in order to get your pick of seats.

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You will be asked to show a photo ID upon check-in.

Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.

Words with Nerds mixes TED Talks with stand-up by bringing together local specialists and comedians to present on a topic of their choice. Come for the laughs and walk away with strange new knowledge – previous performers have regaled audiences with presentations about dinosaur rib anatomy, a principal component analysis of the Taco Bell Menu, nipple equality activism in Madison, how people misuse statistics, what can be learned from watching 100 Hallmark movies, how to perform self-surgery, and much, much more.

Past presenters span local entrepreneurs, professors, researchers, activists, union organizers, surgeons, engineers, and stand-up comedians with an itch to nerd out on stage.

Parties interested in presenting at Words with Nerds are invited to send their pitches to cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com.