media release: Join us for a special edition of Words with Nerds featuring a special lecture on the history and science of laughter by Washington, DC, comedy legend Robert Mac!

Robert Mac's cerebral act has been featured at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Montreal's Just for Laughs Comedy festival, on two Drybar comedy specials, and on NBC's "Last Comic Standing". He was the Grand Prize Winner of Comedy Central's "Laugh Riot" comedy competition.

With a stand-up performance by Kevin Schwartz of America's Got Talent.

Hosted by Sasha Rosser, winner of Best of Madison's "Best Comedian" 2023 & 2024, who will also be presenting a brief talk on the neuroscience of humor.

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite, $20 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2083083505540262/

Seating is first come, first served. It is suggested that you arrive at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime in order to get your pick of seats.

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You will be asked to show a photo ID upon check-in.

Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.

Words with Nerds mixes TED Talks with stand-up by bringing together local specialists and comedians to present on a topic of their choice. Come for the laughs and walk away with strange new knowledge – previous performers have regaled audiences with presentations about dinosaur rib anatomy, a principal component analysis of the Taco Bell Menu, nipple equality activism in Madison, how people misuse statistics, what can be learned from watching 100 Hallmark movies, how to perform self-surgery, and much, much more.

Past presenters span local entrepreneurs, professors, researchers, activists, union organizers, surgeons, engineers, and stand-up comedians with an itch to nerd out on stage.

Parties interested in presenting at Words with Nerds are invited to send their pitches to cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com.