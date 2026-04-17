Words with Nerds Four-Year Anniversary

× Expand courtesy Eeland Stribling Eeland Stribling on stage. Eeland Stribling

media release: Words with Nerds celebrates four years of bringing funny TED Talks to venues across the Midwest with headliner Eeland Stribling!

Eeland Stribling is a nationally touring stand-up comedian based between Denver, CO and New York. A headliner known as “your aunty’s favorite stand-up comedian,” he was the winner of the 2025 Don’t Tell Comedy national competition and a New Faces winner at Comedy Works in both 2023 and 2024.

Before comedy, Eeland worked as a wildlife biologist and environmental educator, earning him the nickname “the Black Steve Irwin.” He was featured on PBS’s Roots of Comedy alongside Jesus Trejo and has written and acted in award-winning short films.

Blending his passions for comedy and the outdoors, Eeland created the hit series Comedians on the Fly, where he takes fellow comedians fly-fishing as they swap stories, get tangled, and occasionally catch a fish. He also served as host of The Outside Show.

Eeland performs regularly across the country, with favorite stops including Boston, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Austin. He has appeared at numerous festivals, including Laughing Skull, High Plains, 10,000 Laughs, Limestone, Flyover, Alaska Comedy Festival, and Cloudtop Comedy Festival.

Don’t be fooled by his silly, grumpy demeanor—Eeland has a heart of gold beneath the sarcasm. Audiences can expect a show full of laughs, an animal fact or two, and a fresh perspective on everything from politics to penguins.

With supporting performances by international educator and stand-up comedian Tanner Letourneau, who will be discussing how to learn any language. Plus: a special Finding Nemo-inspired nerdlesque number by "Ninth Wonder of the World" contortionist and Cheshire Cat Comedy favorite Neimo!

Hosted by Sasha Rosser (Grand Prize winner, Madison's Funniest Comic Competition 2025).

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7:00PM

Tickets are $15 advance, $20 DOS. It is recommended to purchase tickets online in order to guarantee seating.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/words-with-nerds-tickets-1985500815387

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1254042069605168

Seating is first come, first served. It is suggested that you arrive at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime in order to get your pick of seats.

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You will be asked to show a photo ID upon check-in.

Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.

Words with Nerds mixes TED Talks with stand-up by bringing together local specialists and comedians to present on a topic of their choice. Come for the laughs and walk away with strange new knowledge – previous performers have regaled audiences with presentations about dinosaur rib anatomy, a principal component analysis of the Taco Bell Menu, nipple equality activism in Madison, how people misuse statistics, what can be learned from watching 100 Hallmark movies, how to perform self-surgery, and much, much more.

Past presenters span local entrepreneurs, professors, researchers, activists, union organizers, surgeons, engineers, and stand-up comedians with an itch to nerd out on stage.

Parties interested in presenting at Words with Nerds are invited to send their pitches to cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com.