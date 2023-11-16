× Expand Jason Hillman A person on stage surveys the audience. Sasha Rosser

media release: Words with Nerds mixes TED Talks with stand-up by bringing together local specialists and comedians to present on a topic of their choice. A great show for information sponges who love to laugh!

Speakers and topics:

Paul Farahvar - “Hot Legal Takes from a Lawyer Turned Comedian"

Ariel Julie - “Netflix & Kill: A Review of Serial Killers' Favorite Films"

Ruby Devour - "A Burlesque Dancer’s PSA on Balls"

Plus: Stand-up comedy by Paul Farahvar, Ariel Julie, and Bob Keen!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/674200214574960/

Seating is first come, first served. It is recommended that you arrive at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime in order to get your pick of seats.

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You will be asked to show a photo ID upon check-in. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refuns, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.