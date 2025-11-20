× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery A pole-dancing dinosaur. Amara Sky

media release: Join us for Words with Nerds, an infotainment bonanza that's like a PowerPoint party mixed with stand-up comedy.

Speakers and topics:

College athlete-turned-scientist Dr. Aaron LeBeau, PhD (UW-Madison Department of Pathology) was recently featured on a special Shark Week episode of Radioman where he discussed his research with nurse sharks. Join us to hear how antibodies produced by these sharks may hold the key to curing cancer.

Dr. Shanny Lyft, PhD (UW-Stevens Point Institute for Research in the Humanities) is a professor of religion and media at UWSP. He writes about movies, video games, and stand-up comedy. He also co-hosts the podcast Slashback Cinema about horror movies from the '70s and '80s. At this show, Shanny will trace the concept of the Rapture through Christian history and how Hollywood has reimagined it on the big screen.

Improviser and scientist Holly Rucker, MS (UW-Madison Department of Cellular & Molecular Biology, Atlas Improv) studies how environmental factors on early Earth impacted the activity and evolution of nitrogenases by using ancestral sequence reconstruction to resurrect ancient biosignatures in the lab. But she already talked about all that the last Words with Nerds she did, so this time, she'll be telling us all about how snakes reproduce.

Plus: burlesque bombshell Amara Sky graced the Words with Nerds stage last summer with a Bill Nye burlesque number. This time, we might get to see a dinosaur doing a pole dance routine. You'll just have to go to find out.

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser (winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition 2025)

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite, $20 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/724761117163249

Seating is first come, first served. It is suggested that you arrive at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime in order to get your pick of seats.

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You will be asked to show a photo ID upon check-in.

Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.

Words with Nerds mixes TED Talks with stand-up by bringing together local specialists and comedians to present on a topic of their choice. Come for the laughs and walk away with strange new knowledge – previous performers have regaled audiences with presentations about dinosaur rib anatomy, a principal component analysis of the Taco Bell Menu, nipple equality activism in Madison, how people misuse statistics, what can be learned from watching 100 Hallmark movies, how to perform self-surgery, and much, much more.

Past presenters span local entrepreneurs, professors, researchers, activists, union organizers, surgeons, engineers, and stand-up comedians with an itch to nerd out on stage.

Parties interested in presenting at Words with Nerds are invited to send their pitches to cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com.